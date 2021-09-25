Tammy Woolley: Some questions about the coming vaccine mandate

Per President Biden’s directive, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will at some point will be issuing an Emergency Temporary Standard with specifics concerning mandating certain employers to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Regarding the mandate that employers with 100 or more employees require vaccination, here are questions which come to mind:

Will reasonable accommodations still be allowed? Guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that it was legal for employers to require their employees to be vaccinated, but that employers who do so must make reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities or with religious objections. If vaccines are required by law, will reasonable accommodations still be required or even allowed? Will the only legal "accommodation" be weekly COVID testing?

Will the mandate apply to remote workers? Or will they be allowed to forgo the COVID testing except for when they have to come into the office?