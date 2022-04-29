Tammy Woolley: Try to prevent exit interviews by having 'stay' interviews with your employees

Can you avoid the “turnover contagion” plaguing employers today?

You have probably heard the labor market term the “Great Resignation”— which reflects the record number of employees leaving their jobs in the wake of the global pandemic. The phrase is apt because over 47 million people quit their jobs in the U.S. in 2021.

Employees rarely quit in a vacuum and often leave telltale signs along the way. Employers that can identify the risks early enough can implement solutions proactively to mitigate attrition risks and reduce the high price of turnover. Exit interviews may help employers understand why people are leaving, but if you want to retain people, it’s critical to check in with them BEFORE they’ve shown any indication that they’re ready to quit. One of the best and underutilized tools that employers can use to accomplish this is “stay” interviews.

So what the heck is a “stay interview”?

Stay interviews are similar to exit interviews, but the focus and goal is to keep doing the “good” stuff and eliminate the “bad” stuff. It may not deter someone from leaving, but it will likely improve a manager’s understanding of what teams like and dislike, which should help retain valuable new hires. The goal is to show employees you are invested in them and learn what you can do to improve their jobs and the organization.

While there are no clear-cut rules on how to conduct a stay interview, here are a few suggestions:

• Communicate the process: The intention of the meeting should be clearly articulated to ALL employees so that each employee feels free to speak openly, without fearing negative repercussions.

• Who should conduct the meetings: Many employees will feel more comfortable providing constructive criticism to someone other than their direct or higher supervisor such as a neutral party, i.e., consultant, or a Human Resources representative. Interviewers should ensure that their tone and tenure is positive and avoid being defensive if constructive feedback is received from employees.

• One-on-one meetings: Schedule private one-on-one meeting with each employee, typically at team or department levels. Employees should receive constructive questions such as: What excites you/keeps you interested/motivates you to stay with us? What do you like most about working here? Least? What would make a long term career with us appealing for you? What could make your job better/ motivate the team more?

• Schedule stay interviews periodically —This is not a “one and done” and should be scheduled annually or semi-annually.

• All team members should be scheduled – Everyone on the team should be scheduled and interviewed to avoid the perception that some employees’ opinion is valued over others.

• Act on the data — Measure and track the feedback as well as the results and actions. The information gathered will be useless unless you are determined to act on it. Therefore, after you digest the findings of your stay interview, make an effort to reinforce what works, change what doesn’t, and assess whether your changes have an impact.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the Firm’s blog, “Sharpen Your Focus,” by my colleague Punam Rogers.