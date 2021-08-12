Walter Albritton: A book everybody should read – about four things everybody should say

I love hearing this counsel from a physician because this is what I have been preaching for 70 years. It is pure gospel. I know from personal experience these four phrases can resolve difficult relationships with grace and integrity. Why? Because it gives God a chance to melt and change our hearts!

Forgiveness was a central theme in the teaching of Jesus. He made it clear that to receive God’s forgiveness for our sins, we must forgive others for their sins against us.

Forgiveness saved my marriage many times because I became willing to say to Dean, “Please forgive me,” and because we both learned how to say often, “I forgive you.”

During Dean’s last days on this earth, every time anyone adjusted her pillow, gave her medicine or caressed her forehead, she said one of those Four Things – “Thank you.” And not knowing anything better to say, I kept saying to her, “I love you.” In those painful hours, I experienced the power of those simple statements.

If you have an injured relationship with someone you love, now is the time to get busy “saying” those Four Things before it is too late. If you decide to wait, and death ends the opportunity for you to ask for forgiveness, you could spend the rest of your life regretting you did not follow Dr. Byock’s wise advice. Do not ignore it. Say what you need to say – before time runs out.