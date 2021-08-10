Who makes 2,200 fried pies a week in an iron skillet and sells them at Piggly Wiggly? Nellie's!

Pies. We love them. In some form, they are food leaders around the world. It’s like “as American as apple pie.” Everybody’s got one.
When most of us think of pies, a simple round version comes to mind. A single bottom crust. Often made from cooked fruit. It’s just sitting there with a wedge-like slice ready to jump on our plate.
There are pudding or custard-like versions. All are not cooked. Nuts are popular. A few have a combination of ingredients. Lots of variety.
Plus some pies come with a top crust. There are savory pies – like pot pies. Yikes – pies everywhere. Many are eaten at room temperature. Some come from the fridge. Others are straight from cooking or reheated for service.
Pies are mighty versatile.
Most pies are intended to be sliced for eating. At pie eating contests, you stick your face into them for speed. At comedic surprises, a whole cream pie is smashed onto an unsuspecting face.
Let’s not forget the hand pie. Often a smaller version rolled around a filling and eaten out of our hands. Wright’s Market sells one from J J’s Bakery. They come with standard pie fillings. The exterior is lightly glazed for an extra sweet pop.
Besides pot pies, think empanadas. Also the meat pies from Louisiana, particularly Natchitoches.
Recently I saw that a local company is offering fried pies. Most of the ones we have talked about are baked. Their promotion said, "Bringing you delicious Southern Fried Pies just like your Grandma used to make.”
Careful now, my grandmother doesn’t need to be on the list. My Mama Jewell was not far up the culinary ladder.
These folks are called Nellie’s Southern Fried Pies and are located in Phenix City, or 3738 Opelika Road to be exact. That’s the old Hwy 280 beyond Smith Station High School. Close to the Phenix Serum and Western Store.
When I spoke with owner Angela Vollmer, she told me the story. She opened Nellie’s almost six years ago, paying homage to her grandmother and her fried pies. Thankfully Nellie lived to see this business become a reality. She passed at age 94.
Angela is a powerhouse. She and her staff make at least 10 different pies each week. They don’t use deep fryers either. The pies are fried using traditional cast iron. This week they will make 2,200 pies. Plus travel and sell them.
Area farmers markets see Angela every week. She’s in Auburn and Newnan. She goes to Breman, Ga., regularly and Peachtree City. She sells to caterers and fills special orders. Nellie’s can be bought at Piggly Wiggly stores. Plus, they are served at Rosehill Seafood in Columbus. There’s hardly a better recommendation.
Luckily, I have eaten lots of Nellie’s pies. According to Angela, the most popular are apple, peach and pecan. Following those come chocolate, coconut and the relatively new chess pie. Cherry pies are always available, too. I’ve had all but that one.
Others for me include strawberry and blackberry. Also, Nellie’s offers blueberry, pumpkin, sweet potato, apricot, pineapple and tropical.
All of these pies are made in their regular size and a mini version on request. No-sugar options of apple, peach and cherry can be ordered.
Angela had to close Nellie’s for a full year when COVID came along. This sidelined a few plans that are back now. Nellie’s is a veteran-owned enterprise and open full-time frying pies. The regular season is April through December.
Call anytime and Angela will answer. She talked to me from Walgreen’s. Check out Nellie’s Southern Fried Pies on Facebook.