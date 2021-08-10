Who makes 2,200 fried pies a week in an iron skillet and sells them at Piggly Wiggly? Nellie's!

Recently I saw that a local company is offering fried pies. Most of the ones we have talked about are baked. Their promotion said, "Bringing you delicious Southern Fried Pies just like your Grandma used to make.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Careful now, my grandmother doesn’t need to be on the list. My Mama Jewell was not far up the culinary ladder.

These folks are called Nellie’s Southern Fried Pies and are located in Phenix City, or 3738 Opelika Road to be exact. That’s the old Hwy 280 beyond Smith Station High School. Close to the Phenix Serum and Western Store.

When I spoke with owner Angela Vollmer, she told me the story. She opened Nellie’s almost six years ago, paying homage to her grandmother and her fried pies. Thankfully Nellie lived to see this business become a reality. She passed at age 94.

Angela is a powerhouse. She and her staff make at least 10 different pies each week. They don’t use deep fryers either. The pies are fried using traditional cast iron. This week they will make 2,200 pies. Plus travel and sell them.