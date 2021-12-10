Woolley: Contractor vaccine mandate fails again – this time, nationwide

Judge Baker’s ruling means that the January 4 deadline for covered contractor employees to receive their second vaccination dose (or single dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) is no longer in place. Contractors should continue to watch for new developments, but for now, they can hit the “pause” button on compliance efforts.

On Nov. 6, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which would have required most private sector employers of 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination or weekly COVID testing. A week later, the same panel refused to lift the stay. The Fifth Circuit stay and numerous other challenges to the OSHA standard have now been transferred to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit for a final decision. Meanwhile, the first compliance deadline of Dec. 6 under the OSHA ETS has come and gone.