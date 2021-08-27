Woolley: Green card applicants have to get COVID vaccine starting October 1

Effective Oct. 1, COVID-19 vaccination will be included in the list of vaccines that are required as part of the medical examination that is an integral part of applying for a “green card.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that COVID meets the definition of a communicable disease that requires quarantining under the statute and Executive Orders applicable to green cards.

As reported recently, an applicant seeking a “green card” must file a Form I-485 to adjust status to that of a permanent resident. In connection with this filing, the applicant must have a medical examination and provide proof of required vaccinations. If the applicant passes the medical examination, the designated physician from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issues Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, which is usually filed with the I-485 application.

Starting October 1, I-485 applicants will be required to provide documentation to their USCIS physicians that they have received all required doses of a COVID vaccine – either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.