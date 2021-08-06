Woolley: Here's how companies can prevent harassment in these weird times

Now that people are returning to the workplace in person, the risk of harassment claims is going to increase. So what, as an employer, can you do to keep the return to the workplace from becoming a harassment disaster? Here are a few areas to watch:

No. 1: Harassment training. Chances are that you didn't have harassment training during the lockdowns for obvious reasons. If you have not, then go ahead and get harassment training on the calendar to take place before the end of 2021. Ideally, you'll have separate sessions for management and non-management employees. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission encourages employers to use an "interactive" format – either in-person training, or a computer program that requires some sort of active participation by the user.

No. 2: Recording precautions. Of course, with the Delta variant, not quite everyone is rushing back to the workplace. If you are investigating a harassment allegation and have to do your interviews via videoconference, take a few precautions:

• Ask the person you are interviewing to not record the conference without your advance permission.

• Ask the person you are interviewing to affirm on the record that no one else is in the room or within earshot of the interview.