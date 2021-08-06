Woolley: Here's how companies can prevent harassment in these weird times

Now that people are returning to the workplace in person, the risk of harassment claims is going to increase. So what, as an employer, can you do to keep the return to the workplace from becoming a harassment disaster? Here are a few areas to watch:
No. 1: Harassment training. Chances are that you didn't have harassment training during the lockdowns for obvious reasons. If you have not, then go ahead and get harassment training on the calendar to take place before the end of 2021. Ideally, you'll have separate sessions for management and non-management employees. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission encourages employers to use an "interactive" format – either in-person training, or a computer program that requires some sort of active participation by the user.
No. 2: Recording precautions. Of course, with the Delta variant, not quite everyone is rushing back to the workplace. If you are investigating a harassment allegation and have to do your interviews via videoconference, take a few precautions:
• Ask the person you are interviewing to not record the conference without your advance permission.
• Ask the person you are interviewing to affirm on the record that no one else is in the room or within earshot of the interview.
• If you record the interview, get the consent of the interviewee beforehand (and, needless to say, record the consent).
No. 3: The joy of texts. In any harassment investigation, review text messages. Emails are fine, but the immediacy, spontaneity, and lack of filter in text messages can really help you determine whether a harassment claim has validity.
No. 4: Sexual orientation and gender identity. Make sure that your harassment policy specifically references harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and treat allegations of harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity as seriously as you would treat other harassment allegations.
No. 5: Tougher state laws. In a state like my dear Alabama, we usually follow federal law because there isn’t much state law relating to workplace harassment. Other states, such as California have laws that are more pro-employee than federal law. Be conscious of the state and local harassment laws in the jurisdictions where you have employees.
In conclusion, all the old advice still applies:
• Have a policy that is in plain language and easy for employees to understand
• Act promptly to address complaints of harassment, and conduct a thorough investigation that is fair to both the accuser and the accused.
• Assuming your policy has been violated, the punishment should fit the crime.
• Prohibit retaliation against the complaining party and any witnesses who participate in the investigation.
• Follow up periodically with the accuser to make sure there are no remaining concerns.
• Do a self-assessment afterwards to determine whether there are things you could have done better. If so, go ahead and make those changes right now.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.