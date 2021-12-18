Woolley: It's been another riotous week in the world of federal vaccine mandates

It has been another riotous week in the world of federal vaccine mandates. Here is where everything stood as of Friday:

OSHA ETS: The Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to most private sector employers with 100 or more employees. The ETS has been stayed nationwide since Nov. 6. So many unhappy employers across the nation sued over the ETS that the cases were consolidated and sent to a federal appeals court chosen by lottery, which will issue one ruling in all the cases. The winning court is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

The anti-mandate parties wanted the full Sixth Circuit (16 judges, with a majority of Republican appointees) to hear the cases. The Government wanted the cases to initially be decided by a three-judge panel, presumably because that would give the Government a fighting chance of getting a majority of two Democratic appointees. The full Sixth Circuit decided on Wednesday that the cases would initially be decided by a three-judge panel, not by all 16 judges.