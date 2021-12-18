Woolley: It's been another riotous week in the world of federal vaccine mandates

It has been another riotous week in the world of federal vaccine mandates. Here is where everything stood as of Friday:
OSHA ETS: The Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to most private sector employers with 100 or more employees. The ETS has been stayed nationwide since Nov. 6. So many unhappy employers across the nation sued over the ETS that the cases were consolidated and sent to a federal appeals court chosen by lottery, which will issue one ruling in all the cases. The winning court is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
The anti-mandate parties wanted the full Sixth Circuit (16 judges, with a majority of Republican appointees) to hear the cases. The Government wanted the cases to initially be decided by a three-judge panel, presumably because that would give the Government a fighting chance of getting a majority of two Democratic appointees. The full Sixth Circuit decided on Wednesday that the cases would initially be decided by a three-judge panel, not by all 16 judges.
Federal contractor mandate. A federal judge in Georgia on Dec. 7 preliminarily enjoined the federal contractor vaccine mandate nationwide. Yesterday, a federal judge in Louisiana granted yet another preliminary injunction to three states that challenged the mandate: Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
CMS mandate (health care employers). The vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which applies to certain employers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funds, was preliminarily enjoined on Nov. 29 by a federal court in Missouri. The injunction applied only to the states that had filed the lawsuit challenging the mandate. Those states were Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The next day, a federal court in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction against the mandate in the remainder of the 50 states.
This week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that the Louisiana injunction should not apply nationwide but only to the states that were plaintiffs in that lawsuit. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.
Meanwhile, in Texas, a federal judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction against the mandate that applies only in the State of Texas.
So, as of yesterday, the CMS mandate is enjoined in 25 of the 50 states and not enjoined in the other 25 of the 50 states. So far, the CMS has not announced what it plans to do, if anything, in the way of enforcement.
However, the Government did apply yesterday to the U.S. Supreme Court to have the Louisiana and Missouri injunctions stayed while it appeals those decisions.
In an unusual win for the Government, a federal judge in Florida denied the motion of the State of Florida to enjoin the CMS mandate. Florida appealed and asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to issue a preliminary injunction against the mandate while the appeal was pending. The 11th Circuit said no.
