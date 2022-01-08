Woollley: African travel ban rescinded, but vax/test requirements remain for all travel to U.S.

President Joe Biden has rescinded COVID-19-related travel restrictions that were imposed in late November on eight African nations. The rescission, which took effect on Dec. 31, was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prompted by concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant, the President had issued a proclamation on Nov. 26 that imposed travel restrictions on U.S.-bound travelers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa (where the Omicron variant was first detected) and Zimbabwe. The proclamation, with few exemptions and exceptions, barred entry to the United States of non-U.S. citizens, immigrants, or nonimmigrants, who had been in any of these countries 14 days or less before their entry or attempted entry.

The President stated the following reasons for revoking the Nov. 26 proclamation: