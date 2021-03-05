Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: Let’s wait until this pandemic is over before we start marking its anniversary

We in the media like to mark and cover anniversaries, and lately my colleagues and I have been discussing how we should observe the one-year anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 to our respective markets.

I guess my question is this: Exactly what date should we be observing? Or as a newspaper serving a community, which date resonates with you, dear reader?

Is it when you first heard of COVID-19? When you felt the need to buy a mask? To vigorously wash your hands for at least 20 seconds? To put exactly 6 feet between you and everyone else around you?

Or was it when an event that was important to you, like a graduation or a wedding or a ballgame, was cancelled? When your children’s school was closed? When you first thought to yourself, “I’m really being inconvenienced here, and this stinks?”

Right now, we’re still in the middle of this thing.

That’s what I was thinking on Wednesday night in Beauregard.

I was attending the second anniversary memorial service to the 23 people killed in the EF-4 tornado on March 3, 2019. About a hundred people had gathered to sing, pray, light candles – to remember – while they stood around a cross and a marble tribute to the victims and first responders.