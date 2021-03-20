Dimon Kendrick-Holmes: So how did your family survive spending so much time together?

Got a question for you.
And here it is: How did your family make it through the first year of this pandemic?
Here in the newsroom, we’re working on a series of stories highlighting how our community has been responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19, what we’ve learned, and where we’re headed. In other words, how have we survived, and why are we so hopeful heading into the future?
You can approach the survival question in different ways.
First, how have we survived this as a public health crisis?
We’ve been chronicling this story for the past year, and we look forward to circling back to health care heroes we’ve met along the way, community leaders who’ve worked together to solve big problems, and folks behind the scenes who’ve made a difference.
Second, how have we survived this as an economic crisis?
We’ve already told some of the stories of businesses closing and even businesses expanding, and we plan to dig deeper, looking at retail, industry, small businesses, and creative people just trying to do what they love. We’ve got some ideas of where to look, and we’d also welcome your suggestions.
But here’s the question we really need help answering:
How in the world have families in our community survived being cooped up together for so long under one roof?
My wife and I became empty-nesters during this pandemic, which has left me wondering how in the world we would have survived at home if our four children were, say, ages 7, 9, 11 and 13 – instead of 18, 20, 22 and 24?
Or what if they were ages 11, 13, 15 and 17?
Or how about ages 1, 3, 5 and 7?
Yikes! And now that I think about it, how did we survive without a pandemic?
This time last year, we had three children under our roof. Our youngest child was finishing his last semester of high school, and our two other sons had flown to Puerto Rico for spring break and when they returned to the Atlanta airport and discovered they couldn’t return to campus, they came home. Our daughter, the oldest, was in Memphis figuring out how to virtually control a classroom of 30 second graders.
It wasn’t bad. For the first couple of weeks, we stayed in our bubble. The weather was nice, so we went out to the backyard and grilled and held some probably overly competitive cornhole tournaments.
I was enjoying it, but the youngsters got restless pretty quickly. The two older boys started staying at the camp on our family land in Chambers County on weekdays to take virtual classes and maintain the weird sleeping and eating schedules they’d developed in college. Meanwhile, the youngest, who has been preparing for quarantine most of his life, returned to his room to play “Call of Duty.”
By the beginning of May, the oldest son had graduated without a ceremony from college and gone out West with friends to social-distance at several national parks before starting an engineering job. The next son, upon hearing that beaches in Florida were reopening, went to Destin to spend another summer setting up and taking down beach chairs and umbrellas.
The youngest could barely contain his excitement when he learned he would be starting his freshman year of college in person – at least in the dormitory and dining hall – in Athens, Ga. Early one morning we passed in the upstairs hallway – I think it was morning for me and night for him – and he said, “I hate to say this, Dad, but I’m glad to be leaving for college.”
And I said, “I hate to say this, Son, but I’m glad to see you leave for college.”
(Violin music.)
So, it was just me and Bess, and then her mother came to live with us for several months, and then her twin sister came to live with us to be the caregiver for her mother for a few more months, and now it’s just me and Bess again.
All that to say, I don’t know what other families have experienced, especially ones with school-aged children.
How in the world did you survive? What did you learn? When this pandemic is over, will you keep doing anything differently?
Send me an email at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com or call me at 334-737-2541 and leave a message. I’ll follow up, and I look forward to it. Thanks!