Editorial: Yes, the goalposts are shifting, but what is Auburn doing about it?

Every Auburn fan wants desperately to believe that we’re going to have a normal college football season.

On Wednesday night, at the season-opener of Tiger Talk, Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene addressed these hopes and fears. “I think you have to, No. 1, accept the fact that we’re in a volatile environment, in that whatever we know today may be different tomorrow,” he said. “The good thing is that we have experience with that. We don’t have to like it, but we have to accept it.”

True. We’ve got 18 months of this pandemic under our belts, and with football season eight days away, many of us have a feeling that it’s not going to go down as we’d planned. And that’s on top of the usual feeling that somebody connected with the football program just might find a way to bungle things in the end.

On Wednesday, Greene talked about the goalposts shifting, and that seems like an appropriate metaphor. The goalposts are shifting everywhere.

They’ve shifted in Oxford, Miss., where Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has proudly announced that everyone on his team has been vaccinated.