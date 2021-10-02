Commentary: What we learned from Dr. Michael Roberts, surely EAMC's most quoted chief of staff ever

About six months after his appointment to chief of staff at EAMC, the public heard from Roberts again in early April, as COVID-19 patients were climbing to 60 at EAMC. For the remainder of his tenure, he would be a consistent voice in the community. In many ways, he was a prophet shouldered with the burden of telling the masses the truth about things they didn't want to hear.

“Social distancing is the No. 1 denominator,” Roberts said on April 3, 2020. “If we do a poor job of that—50 percent or less—then we’re in a situation where our hospital simply cannot handle the influx of ICU patients we will see or the number of ventilators we will need, and many people will die as a result. This includes even those without COVID-19 because we simply will not have the staff and equipment to keep up.”

In June 2020, Roberts issued this warning to the public: “There’s a sense that it has gone away, but it has not. We are definitely better off than we were eight weeks ago, but we’ve started seeing an increase in calls, tests and hospitalizations, and so we want to sound the alarm now before it gets any worse.”

Later that month, Roberts was reminding people about masks: “When I wear a face covering in public, it says that I care enough about you to protect you from a virus that I may not even know I am carrying. Your mask says the same thing to me.”