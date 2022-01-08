Editorial: Anders, Fuller, Gogue embrace the new year - and beyond

Last week, Opelika-Auburn News reporters talked to community leaders about what they hope to accomplish this year and what they're excited about. As we kick off 2022, let's highlight some of those things.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said he's looking forward to "the continued return to normal life for our citizens and our children." Like so many of us, he's enjoyed a return to watching the games of area sports teams and performances in local arts venues.

"I’m also excited about the potential for new business in this town," he said, "and for new citizens in this town and continued growth in our manufacturing center and the continued development of East Alabama Health on Auburn University’s campus."

He's also proud of the Town Creek inclusive playground, a project he championed.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller had this to say: "Gosh, I’m just excited that our future is so bright. I’m not just talking about 2022, but looking down the road five to 10 years from now. ..."

He mentioned growth in Opelika City Schools, with plans for a new school for ninth grade in the works.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}