Editorial: Derek Mason doesn't say vaccinations are deeply personal, he shows it

You may have heard that getting vaccinated was a deeply personal decision for a certain Auburn football coach.
No, we’re not talking about head coach Bryan Harsin.
We’re talking about defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
Like Harsin, Mason recently tested positive for COVID-19. Unlike Harsin, Mason identified himself as a breakthrough case, meaning that he's been vaccinated, and he explained on Twitter why he made that choice.
“Having lost two family members to Covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason wrote. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did."
Getting vaccinated was deeply personal for Mason.
But here's the thing: Mason didn't say it was deeply personal. He just gave reasons why it was deeply personal: He wants to protect himself and those around him, and he doesn't want to lose any more family members.
When someone says it's deeply personal, that's another way to say, "I'm not telling you whether I'm vaccinated and don't ask me that again."
Take Harsin, for example.
During SEC Media Days in July, reporters asked football coaches about vaccinations.
When it was his turn, Harsin declined to answer whether he'd been vaccinated.
“I mean, this is a personal decision,” he said. “It’s deeply personal for a lot of people."
It was deeply personal for Nick Saban, but he didn't say so. Instead, he got vaccinated and he's making sure his team gets vaccinated so they can win.
For those "on the fence," as Mason would say, we encourage you not to say it's deeply personal.
We encourage you to show it's deeply personal.
Get vaccinated.