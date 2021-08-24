Editorial: Derek Mason doesn't say vaccinations are deeply personal, he shows it

You may have heard that getting vaccinated was a deeply personal decision for a certain Auburn football coach.

No, we’re not talking about head coach Bryan Harsin.

We’re talking about defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

Like Harsin, Mason recently tested positive for COVID-19. Unlike Harsin, Mason identified himself as a breakthrough case, meaning that he's been vaccinated, and he explained on Twitter why he made that choice.

“Having lost two family members to Covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason wrote. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did."

Getting vaccinated was deeply personal for Mason.