Editorial: District 27 senate race proof that every vote really does count

Jay Hovey and his wife Anna.JPG

At the Lee County Meeting Center on Tuesday, Jay Hovey and his wife Anna Hovey let the news sink in that he has a one-vote lead over Tom Whatley after the provisional votes were counted.

If you live in Lee, Tallapoosa or Russell counties and have ever wondered if your vote counts, well, wonder no more. 

That's because on Tuesday, after the provisional ballots were assessed and counted, Jay Hovey had unofficially won the State Senate District 27 race by one vote over incumbent Tom Whatley.

One vote. 

Out of 16,745 votes cast. Let that sink in for a minute.

So if you cast a vote in the State Senate District 27 race on May 24 and you were on the fence and decided to go with Hovey, in the moment that you clicked on the box next to his name, you and you alone decided the winner, albeit unofficially at this point. 

“We’ve joked this whole week, after the fact, that every vote counts," Hovey said on Tuesday after seeing his lead of four votes dwindle to almost nothing, "and obviously when it comes down to one vote, that’s never been more true."

Note that Hovey was doing the joking. Whatley hasn't commented on it yet, but his father and a friend have contested the election results on his behalf, according to Hovey. 

If this were a general election, the political party losing by one vote would likely challenge the results. But because this is a party primary, the responsibility for challenging is up to the individual, and if he requests a recount and loses, he's out $4,000.
 
On Friday afternoon, Hovey said this: “I am satisfied and comfortable with the professionalism of all three counties and their election officials, so we have full confidence in the system and the process. We’ll let it play out as it may.” 

Yes, we will.

And remember this: Your vote counts. Think about this District 27 senate race the next time you decide to sit out an election. 

 
 
