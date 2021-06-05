 Skip to main content
Editorial: EAMC's new Auburn Medical Pavilion shows more teamwork between hospital, city and university
Kudos to East Alabama Medical Center, which just celebrated the completion of Auburn Medical Pavilion, a new emergency department in Auburn University’s research and technology campus on Auburn’s south side.

The addition gives a much-needed boost to Lee County’s health care infrastructure, and it shows the teamwork between the hospital, the university and the city that was on full display during the height of the pandemic and, along with the city of Opelika and other area leaders and entities, helped Lee County lead the state in fewest confirmed COVID-19 cases and the lowest COVID-19 death rate per capita among Alabama’s 12 counties with 100,000 or more residents.

It also shows that while EAMC was leading the fight against the pandemic, it was continuing to grow and look to the future.

“This is a very exciting day for us,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said at Friday’s ribbon cutting. “Our hospital family’s been looking forward to this day for a very long time.”

The $33.7 million, 84,000-square-foot building, located on Shug Jordan Parkway just west of College Street, will house the 12-bed emergency department, an outpatient surgery center, an in-house pharmacy and a breast health center.

Summer Storrs, the registered nurse who will run the new emergency room at the Auburn Medical Pavilion, showed off the facility to local media Friday. It will start with 12-beds and the capacity to handle 30 or so patients at a time, but there is room for expansion if necessary.

Auburn Mayor Rob Anders said the city gave $2 million for site preparation and infrastructure for the Auburn Medical Pavilion, and that the project adds 100 new jobs to the community.

The emergency department should open later this month, with the other services at the site available by the end of this summer.

