Editorial: For most of the Iron Bowl, things were back to normal

It wasn't the ending college football fans outside of Auburn had expected.

On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers, a three-touchdown underdog, led No. 2 Alabama until the final seconds of the Iron Bowl and then battled for four overtimes before succumbing to the Crimson Tide 22-20.

It also wasn't the ending Auburn players, coaches and fans had expected, but for a different reason.

They expected to win.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the Opelika-Auburn News' Justin Lee wrote in a column after the game, "Auburn stares Alabama down every time and never blinks, because (Pat) Dye taught Auburn how. The series is 20-20 since Bo went over the top. Auburn entered Saturday’s game 6-5 and the only reason it had any business hanging with 10-1 Alabama is because Auburn is Auburn, and because Auburn not only never blinks, but it stares through the crimson mask into the man who’s no better."

Everybody wearing orange and blue on Saturday had full confidence despite dropping the previous three games.