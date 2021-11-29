Editorial: For most of the Iron Bowl, things were back to normal

It wasn't the ending college football fans outside of Auburn had expected.
On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers, a three-touchdown underdog, led No. 2 Alabama until the final seconds of the Iron Bowl and then battled for four overtimes before succumbing to the Crimson Tide 22-20.
It also wasn't the ending Auburn players, coaches and fans had expected, but for a different reason.
They expected to win.
As the Opelika-Auburn News' Justin Lee wrote in a column after the game, "Auburn stares Alabama down every time and never blinks, because (Pat) Dye taught Auburn how. The series is 20-20 since Bo went over the top. Auburn entered Saturday’s game 6-5 and the only reason it had any business hanging with 10-1 Alabama is because Auburn is Auburn, and because Auburn not only never blinks, but it stares through the crimson mask into the man who’s no better."
Everybody wearing orange and blue on Saturday had full confidence despite dropping the previous three games.
For nearly two years, we've all been talking about returning to normal, and on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium things certainly felt that way. The stadium, including both upper decks, was completely packed for the first time since the coming of COVID-19, and the underdog Tigers were once again on the verge of knocking Alabama out of the College Football Playoff race, just like they did in 2019.
Yes, the loss hurts, but it felt good to be back in a jam-packed Jordan-Hare watching the fired-up Tigers stare down the Tide, and to know that this will happen again and again.
As Lee says, "If Auburn isn’t intimidated now, in this era, as the Tide keeps rolling on unreal heights, we know Auburn will never be intimidated."