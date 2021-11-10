Editorial: Here are two ways to honor troops past and present on Veterans Day in Lee County

Here are a couple of good ways to honor the sacrifices of our troops past and present tomorrow on Veterans Day:

At 9 a.m. in Auburn, there will be a ceremony at Veterans Memorial, at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. It will feature remarks from U.S. Marine Capt. Jamie Popwell, the founder of Flags for Vets Inc. and the East Samford School Choir, which will be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Land That We Love.”

Over in Opelika, the Veterans Day ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn Street, with a speech by Opelika’s own Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, commander of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command headquartered at Fort McClellan. It will also showcase the Opelika High School Choir. A breakfast will be served at 9 a.m., which will be free to veterans and their families.

We extend our deepest gratitude to those who have served or are serving in the military, and especially to those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.