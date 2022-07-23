Editorial: Like it or not, summer's almost over in Auburn-Opelika

Summer’s technically just getting started – we passed the one-third mark this week – but you can just about stick a fork in it here in Lee County.

While we can expect another couple of months of soaring temperatures, Friday night’s Cheers on the Corner, during which foot traffic and activity flooded Toomer’s Corner, served as a reminder that downtown Auburn and the entire community is about to wake up after a not-so-long summer’s nap.

There was plenty of eating, drinking, chatting, shopping, listening to music and just walking around and watching people. Instead of cooling off at home or vacationing, we were back together again.

Things will be ramping up even more, of course. We all know what happens in August, the so-called second month of summer.

Next week, on Aug. 3, the United Way of Lee County kicks off another campaign. That's an important event that benefits many organizations that help many people, and allows area businesses to show their generosity and community awareness.

The following week, children head back to school, with Opelika City and Lee County schools opening their doors on Aug. 8 and Auburn City Schools opening on Aug. 9.

A week later, students at Auburn University will be back in town and returning to class on Aug. 16.

By the end of that week, high school football season kicks off, with the Auburn High Tigers hosting Hoover at Duck Samford Park and the Opelika High Bulldogs crossing the state line to face Callaway in Hogansville, Ga.

The following Tuesday, on Aug. 23, voters in the City of Auburn will choose Council people in seven wards during the municipal election.

Meanwhile, the Auburn University football team will be getting ready for its Sept. 3 home opener against Mercer.

That’s not everything happening, but you get the idea. Summer’s over, whether we like it or not.

Soon, students will be everywhere, schedules will be packed, life will be busy and, oh yeah, there will be tailgating.

You probably didn't need this reminder, but relax while you can.

Then let's have another great school year together.