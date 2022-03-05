Editorial: Now's the time to honor your favorite nurse by nominating them as one of area's 10 best

Nurses are more important than ever, and they deserve our praise for the sacrifices they make to bring comfort to people who are often facing the toughest times of their lives.

That's why we're continuing our annual "Heartbeat of Health" initiative, in which we honor 10 of our area's finest nurses.

One of last year's honorees, Mary Ann Turner, explained why she chose nursing. “Nursing is a career that helps you save lives, brings happiness to individuals and their families, and comfort to those in need,” she said.

Another honoree, Melanie Creighton, also focused on patients when describing her profession. “I wanted to make a difference," she said. "I wanted to be a light. I wanted to try to help someone feel better at a time that is most important, and for many, very difficult."

We’re inviting everyone in the community to nominate a nurse who has made a difference in your life. From all these nominees, we will select nine nurses, and a tenth nurse will be voted on by the public. These 10 nurses will be recognized in a special section of the Opelika-Auburn News on Sunday, May 8, in honor of National Nurses Week.

To nominate a nurse, go to go.oanow.com/Nurses2022.