Editorial: The future is bright for Auburn and Opelika

On Monday, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders gave his annual state of the city address. “The good things about Auburn are the things that cause it to grow,” he said.

He mentioned a lot of good things, and then he ended the evening by honoring six people who’ve quietly made our area a better place to live: Pat Giddens, Glen Gulledge, LaDextric Oliver, Jani Price, Nolan Tolbert and Greg Williams.

On Wednesday, Anders joined dignitaries and a beaver mascot to break ground on the site of Auburn’s $45 million Buc-ee’s location off Exit 50.

The 53,000-square foot travel center, the chain’s third store in Alabama, is anticipated to generate $2.6 million dollars in tax revenue to support Lee County, Auburn City Schools, Lee County Schools, East Alabama Health and the Lee County Youth Development Center, as well as 175 full-time positions.

As Auburn and Opelika begin planning efforts with the year 2040 as a target date, the future is indeed bright.

Auburn’s Work in Auburn initiative will help match citizens with the new manufacturing jobs available in the city, which Anders cites as 706 jobs in the past two years at a total capital investment of over $350 million.