 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: The future is bright for Auburn and Opelika
0 Comments
editor's pick

Editorial: The future is bright for Auburn and Opelika

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
buc-ee's groundbreaking mayor council

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and council members prepare to break ground on the city's future Buc-ee's location with the chain's president, Arch "Beaver" Aplin, and mascot, Bucky the Beaver.

 TIM NAIL |

On Monday, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders gave his annual state of the city address. “The good things about Auburn are the things that cause it to grow,” he said.

He mentioned a lot of good things, and then he ended the evening by honoring six people who’ve quietly made our area a better place to live: Pat Giddens, Glen Gulledge, LaDextric Oliver, Jani Price, Nolan Tolbert and Greg Williams.

On Wednesday, Anders joined dignitaries and a beaver mascot to break ground on the site of Auburn’s $45 million Buc-ee’s location off Exit 50.

The 53,000-square foot travel center, the chain’s third store in Alabama, is anticipated to generate $2.6 million dollars in tax revenue to support Lee County, Auburn City Schools, Lee County Schools, East Alabama Health and the Lee County Youth Development Center, as well as 175 full-time positions.

As Auburn and Opelika begin planning efforts with the year 2040 as a target date, the future is indeed bright.

Auburn’s Work in Auburn initiative will help match citizens with the new manufacturing jobs available in the city, which Anders cites as 706 jobs in the past two years at a total capital investment of over $350 million.

In Opelika, the city recently celebrated the ground-breaking of a $130 million manufacturing facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park for Hanwha Cimarron, which is estimated to bring more than 260 new jobs to Opelika.

The future is indeed bright. And let’s not forget: It all starts with our people.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert