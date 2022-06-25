Editorial: The question we're asking after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday

Take away the leaked opinion draft from Justice Samuel Alito, and Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey still wasn’t a big surprise.

Depending on your point of view, the right/wrong people were in the right/wrong place at the right/wrong time and got appointed or elected and then everything happened in the right/wrong way.

The high court’s action sends the abortion question back to the state level, where several states, including Alabama, have already enacted laws that would all but outright ban abortion.

Whether you are mourning or celebrating Friday’s court action and its resulting consequences, what unfolded happened under our form of government and followed its proper procedures.

In the coming weeks and months, there will surely be much debate about what the ruling means today and what it may mean in the future. There will be discussions about what other landmark cases may be challenged.

What bothers us is this:

In America, we have two parties that disagree on nearly everything, and it hasn’t always been that way. More and more, the party that gains power, in capitols or courts or companies or wherever, gets to force its views on the American people. Elected officials who disagree with others in their party and side with their constituents are pressured to conform to the group.

That’s because politicians aren’t listening to the people; they’re trying to win.

The person who wants to dig deeper into an issue and questions the party line has to wonder if doing so will be worth the trouble. And then there’s social media.

Anyway, on Friday, the Republican Party won. So what will the Democrats try to do? Win, naturally.

Eventually, if certain election results and court appointments happen, this will all change. And then, of course, it could all change again, depending on who is in power.

Meanwhile, what do the American people think about all this?

Where do “We, the People” stand on abortion? Gun control? Gay marriage?

What if politicians on both sides of the aisle answered these questions and tried to work together to figure out a way to serve Americans, and not just the ones who voted for them?

What would happen then?

We don’t know, but we’d like to find out.