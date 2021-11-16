Editorial: Unlike last year, we're poised to have a happy holiday

As we head into another holiday season, it’s comforting to look back to this time last year and think of how far we’ve come.

This time last year, many of us were pondering whether to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to immediate family members and to cancel our annual out-of-town trips.

After a rough late summer, in which the rapid spread of the Delta variant and the reluctance of many Alabama residents to get vaccinated pushed the number of local COVID-19 patients in the hospital and on ventilators to record levels, both of these statistics have steadily dropped.

On Tuesday, according to East Alabama Health, seven patients in the area are hospitalized with COVID, down from a pandemic-high 93 on Sept. 4. While it is one too many, one patient has died of COVID in November, compared to 21 in October and 45 in September.

Those who do contract the virus, whether vaccinated or not, are turning to infusions to fight back, with EAMC seeing an uptick in infusions with 30 over the past week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With 41% of Lee County vaccinated, we do think it's a good idea to get vaccinated and raise that number.