Editorial: Wearing masks and getting vaccinated could bring us closer to a normal football season

At an outdoor gala last week for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County, Andy Burcham, the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers, had a question for the audience during an on-stage interview with Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin and Athletic Director Allen Greene.

Was everybody ready to return to a football season with tailgating and a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium? The response was an enthusiastic and unanimous yes.

We agree. We’re ready.

From the standpoint of a healthy economy as well as the general morale and welfare of our community, we all need to get back to tailgating and filling up those 87,451 seats. We want to feel the magic again.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens this return to normal, something we’ve taken for granted most of the summer.

Over the past month, the number of people infected with COVID-19 has skyrocketed in Alabama, which has the lowest, vaccination rates in the United States. COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley have more than quadrupled in the past month.