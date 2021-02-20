Editorial: Write a letter to the editor

People sometimes wonder why we don’t print as many letters as, say, our friends at the Dothan Eagle. The reason is simple: Right now, the people in Auburn-Opelika don’t write as many letters as the people in Dothan do.

If you as a community want to read more letters, you’ve got to write more letters.

Early this week, we ran a letter from Terry Andrus, president emeritus at East Alabama Medical Center and the chief executive officer there for more than 30 years. Andrus wanted to praise his successor, Laura Grill, for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he also wanted to commend everyone at the hospital for their tireless work and bravery. He could have requested to write a longer op-ed piece, as community leaders sometimes do. Instead, he wrote a quick, simple message that our readers – and surely the employees at the hospital – found encouraging and inspiring.

Anybody can do this. If you find yourself praising someone in the community, consider typing up a quick letter to the editor.

If you have constructive criticism or an idea about how to make Auburn-Opelika a better place to live and work – you know the drill – shoot us a letter.