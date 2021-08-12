Laura Grill: Don't be an 'armchair physician.' When you get vaccinated, you help EAMC better serve the community

Now, let’s fast forward to where we are today. We have three safe and effective vaccines available to everyone age 12 and older. Regardless, Alabama is last in vaccination rates. Plus, there’s now a national shortage of nurses because we have staff here, across the state and across the nation who have simply left the healthcare profession from exhaustion and burnout. We are currently on a trajectory of rapidly increasing hospitalizations across Alabama that will most assuredly surpass anything we saw at our highest peak in January. This is unsustainable. There is simply no other way to state it. These are facts. Healthcare systems here and all over the state are simply overrun, or about to be. The ability to provide care for patients needing our help for all other illnesses outside of COVID will be very limited. As of today, there are only 5 percent of ICU beds available in the state.