Letters to the editor: Three perspectives on why homestays make sense in NC-zoned neighborhoods

Homestays make sense

Here are three perspectives on why homestays make sense in NC neighborhoods:

A renter’s perspective: When our daughter was an infant, my wife and I were invited to a friend’s wedding in Knoxville. We wanted to stay somewhere that had multiple rooms because our daughter was a light sleeper. We also needed to be close to downtown since that is where the wedding party activities were taking place. We found a basement apartment for rent in the Island Home neighborhood that worked out perfectly for us. Island Home is a quiet, traditional single family neighborhood. We enjoyed going on several walks around the neighborhood and adjacent green-way during our short stay.

A resident’s perspective: We had family visiting around Christmas in 2020. Our house was full, so we looked for short term rentals within walking distance. We were unable to find one, and as a result our family had to stay in a hotel and commute to our house. This was inconvenient, and it took up on-street parking.