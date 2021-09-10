O-A journalists, who were between the ages of 1 and 33, share their memories of 9/11

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes

I’ve written about this before, but on Sept. 11, 2001, I was at the beach with my wife and our three small children. I was sleeping – it was vacation, after all – and Bess, who is usually an early riser, was reading in bed. Suddenly, we heard the TV in our room and saw our 1-year-old son standing there holding the remote control.

On the screen, smoke was pouring from a tall building. I thought it was a scene from the movie “Die Hard,” which was of course inappropriate for young children and so we jumped up and turned it off.

Only later in the morning, when we were building a sandcastle on the beach and somebody walked by and asked us if we could believe what had happened, did we go back inside and realize what was going on.

Like everybody, we could feel the weight of the moment, and we wanted to explain at least some of this to our children, but we didn’t want them to feel the panic or despair that we did.

As much as we felt drawn to spend the rest of the week sitting on the couch watching the awful images and listening to commentary and speculation, we still had three small children and we were at the beach.