Commentary: Auburn resident and Ukraine native wants to know if America is going to take a nap while the world goes to hell?

Ukraine is 6,000 miles away. Why should Americans care what happens “over there”? I’m from “over there," but for four years, I’ve lived here in Lee County. This is my new home, but I know things about my old one you should know too. Then, you’ll see why Ukraine matters here.

Vlad Putin is not normal. As Senator John McCain observed: “I looked in Mr. Putin’s eyes and I saw three letters — a K, a G and B.” Once a KGB agent, always a KGB agent. This tells us two things: One, he’s cold, calculated, maybe borderline sociopathic. Two, he thinks the Soviet Union was actually a good thing – at least in how it created a greater Russia-based empire. He wants to rebuild as much of it as he can, then rewrite the end of the Cold War. We know this for one simple reason: He says so. Read his speeches. It’s all over them. Ukraine is just the next step in his sore-loser, remake-history campaign.

How, then, do we know that the Soviet mentality and, in turn, that of Putin are at best borderline sociopathic? Examine their actions. For 70 years, Ukraine was trapped under the Soviet boot, literally and figuratively. Physically, Ukraine sat below Russia, and, in every other way, that’s how the Soviets viewed it! As Winston Churchill said, “A communist is like a crocodile: when it opens its mouth you cannot tell whether it is trying to smile or preparing to eat you up.” Unfortunately, for several miserable decades, the Soviet Union ate Ukraine up. Lenin murdered at least a million Ukrainians in the early 1920s via execution and government-sanctioned famine, but that was not enough! Stalin murdered millions more via the Holodomor starvation tragedy of 1932-1933. Add to the Soviet evil the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who were forcefully resettled throughout the former USSR. My family suffered under Stalin. My great-grandfather was arrested as an alleged “potential danger” to the Soviet Union. His crime? He once fought in the Tsar’s army but refused to fight for the Bolsheviks. Stalin’s secret police sent him away, never to be seen again. At that time, my grandmother was 3 years old. Her mother was also arrested, and she didn’t see her again for 12 years. Until the Soviet Union fell more than 50 years later, my grandmother and her sister were stigmatized as “enemies of the people." Apparently, Lenin and Stalin just couldn’t find enough such enemies.

Putin’s apparent paranoia suggests that neither can he. After all, he expressed a fear that tiny, peaceful Ukraine was threatening Russia! Is he as brutal as his idol Stalin? According to battlefield reports, here’s the brutality scoreboard:

Children: Russian forces have killed at least 158 so far, with another 258 injured.

Civilians: Over 2,500 killed in Mariupol alone, thousands more elsewhere, with more discovered in liberated areas each day. Some had been bound, executed, and dumped into mass “graves”; others were shot dead while riding their bikes or standing in food lines.

Rape: Ukrainian women nationwide report rapes by Russian soldiers.

Hospitals, schools, churches and other cultural sites: Respectively, 70+, 500+, 135+ damaged or destroyed. Apparently, Putin thought kindergarteners were a threat to his rule.

Residences: Thousands of apartment buildings destroyed across Ukraine. Not individual apartments, but entire buildings.

In short, with his decisions and his army’s actions, Putin has proved who he is and what he wants. He’s the bloody heir of his hero, Joseph Stalin, and what he first wants is Ukraine, all of it. To get it, there seems no action so evil that he won’t order or condone.

With war crimes this heinous and massive, no justice is sufficient. As, however, a wise man once said, "I'm not looking for justice anymore. I'm just looking for common sense." If Putin gets Ukraine, he won’t stop, no more than Hitler stopped with Poland or Lenin and Stalin stopped at the Russian border. Putin wants Eastern Europe: Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland. Then, he’ll lean harder on Western Europe, parts of which he already has under the thumb of Russian oil and gas.

Why does any of this matter to the West? Just look at your gas and grocery bill! You already see the effect on today’s world markets. Does America want an apparently sociopathic enemy in control of even more valuable resources? His 20+ year regime terrorizes its own people. Would this enemy hesitate to blackmail the West by cutting off what it needs?

High prices and blackmail aside, Ukraine represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for America to foster two more positives: One, make an eternal friend of Ukraine. And two, bring Russia into the modern, civilized world. Think “what if." What if the Russian people wake up, throw out “Czar Vlad” and his band of self-focused imperialists, and finally develop their potential as a friend to the world? Outside Putin’s inner circle, there are many good Russian citizens. As in many nations, they simply suffer under bad leadership. What if we could work together with Russia against other huge threats to world freedom, equality and prosperity? The ghosts of Presidents past (Monroe, Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, Truman, Kennedy and Reagan) ask “What will America do?” Nap while the world goes to hell, or wake up and really help that world, and thus itself, be a better place? I encourage and plead with America to remain the land of hope, directly for itself, but also indirectly via the world at large. Write your Senators. Write your Congressman. Write the President. Tell them it’s no time to wimp out. Ask them to ratchet the sanctions and send Ukraine what it really needs to win! Tell them to stop Putin now! Doing so is simply common sense.

Update: The U.S.-Ukraine partnership is working! The combo of Western weapons and Ukraine fighting spirit has driven the Russians out of the Kyiv region (at least for now) and into east and southeast Ukraine. For now, Vlad the Terrible is focused on an old-fashioned land grab. Once he has a beachhead to the east and south, he’s bound to regroup and attack west again! Why is his evil focus now on east Ukraine and the southern coastline? It’s simple: These areas have onshore and offshore natural gas, along with other minerals, and the ports from which to ship them. Money, land, power. Putin’s motto seems to be, “If it’s not yours, take it.”

Mila Ellis, a native of Ukraine, moved to Auburn four years ago with her husband.