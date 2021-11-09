Guest editorial: Army officer fights long, valiant battle after being shot in head by Iraqi sniper

Due to this extensive brain damage, Pat was unable to read and write, or to carry on a conversation for more than two years. Pat still works extensively each day to continue strengthening these skills and says that this has been one of the most difficult parts of his recovery. Amazingly, Pat was able to train another part of his brain to take over the function of the left temporal lobe. Another part of his brain now controls language understanding and speech production, a difficult and an uncommon occurrence in TBI. Everyone, including his neurologists, were amazed by this ability.

Today, Pat continues daily speech, occupational and physical therapies to revive and strengthen his skills. He stays busy spending time with his family, playing pickleball, and volunteering with various organizations such as CURE: Epilepsy, Semper Fi & America’s Fund, America’s VetDogs, and the Stroke Comeback Center. He has spoken at several universities, including Auburn University, where nursing students were given the opportunity to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a week. He has a mentor through Wounded Warriors as well. Despite having aphasia and still having some difficulty finding certain words while communicating, Pat remains a social butterfly and has never been ashamed of his speech. Mrs. Horan says that he never lost his sense of humor.