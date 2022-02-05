Opinion: Crossing the political aisle to AUTLIVE cancer

On Saturday, Auburn University will welcome Texas A&M to “The Jungle” for this year’s AUTLIVE Game. Now in its seventh year, AUTLIVE is Coach Bruce Pearl’s and Auburn men’s basketball’s initiative to fight cancer through spreading awareness so that every individual knows that the best way to win the fight against cancer is on your home court through early screening and detection.
As alumni of Auburn University, we both live in Washington, D.C., and have worked in and out of government, including the White House for different administrations. While we may not always agree on policy issues, we have always set aside our respective talking points to support our beloved Auburn University and Auburn athletics. More recently, we have come together to join forces for a cause that knows no party boundaries and can be quite unforgiving: cancer.
In the fall of 2020, Nicole was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer and quickly began undergoing treatment. While the diagnosis was brutal, had it not been for a colonoscopy – and the support of Auburn family members like Coach Bruce Pearl – she may not have been around to see the incredible season Auburn is having on the hardwood this year. One of the calls Nicole received after her first aggressive chemo treatment was from Coach to boost her spirits. Today, Nicole sits on the Board for AUTLIVE and is continuing her brave battle against cancer, taking an approach from the Tigers’ playbook: take each game one at a time and just keep winning. As an aside, she hopes KD Johnson can join for the next set of scans at the National Institutes for Health. Cancer wouldn't stand a chance.
Inspired by Nicole’s courage, as well as other family members who had lost their fight against cancer, Cody partnered with Haymakers for Hope to fight in his first amateur boxing match in the fall of 2021, raising nearly $15,000 for cancer patients, with the majority of his fundraising going towards The Bruce Pearl Family Foundation and AUTLIVE. Nicole proudly cheered Cody on from the stands.
Coach Pearl’s success on the court has also elevated the success of the causes he supports off the court, including AUTLIVE. Saturday’s AUTLIVE game is not only a time to reflect on the success of Auburn’s season, but to also take a moment and possibly save a life. Before tip, spectators in Auburn Arena will be holding placards to honor loved ones that have been impacted by cancer. We encourage the Auburn family watching the game on television to talk to their friends and family about preventative care, early detection, and doing what we can to support the mental and physical health of our fellow Auburn family members who may themselves be fighting cancer or have a loved one facing their own battle.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recently reignited the cancer moonshot initiative to end cancer as we know it. According to the White House, a key ingredient of their plan is a call to action on cancer screening to jumpstart progress on screenings that were missed as a result of the pandemic, and help ensure that everyone in the United States equitably benefits from the tools we have to prevent, detect and diagnose cancer. We hope to see a lot of bipartisan support for this important initiative.
So, as you talk to your friends and family, here’s a guide to what the American Cancer Society says about screening and early detection:
- Breast Cancer: Women ages 40 to 44 should have an annual breast cancer screening with mammograms.
- Cervical Cancer: Screening should start at age 25. People between the ages of 25 and 65 should get a primary HPV test done every 5 years.
- Colon Cancer: For people at average risk for colorectal cancer, start regular screening at age 45. Nicole encourages you to listen to your body and start earlier if need be, since she was diagnosed at age 43.
- Prostate Cancer: Starting at age 50, men should talk to a health care provider about the pros and cons of testing so they can decide if testing is the right choice for them.
In addition to promoting early detection, AUTLIVE is a fundraising campaign. Let’s support our Tigers on and off the court by purchasing an AUTLIVE t-shirt or making a donation to the foundation. Like our recent score against Alabama, 100% of funds from T-shirt sales and donations go directly to benefiting cancer patients throughout the state. As Coach says, “cash in hand.” Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of those courageously and tirelessly fighting their own unique battle with this abhorrent disease. T-shirts and donations can be made by visiting www.brucepearlfamilyfoundation.com. Please join the conversation online by using #AUTLIVE. We are excited that digital placards will be available for the first time this year.
As alumni, we want to thank Coach Pearl and the men’s basketball team and staff for championing this fight. Your commitment to Auburn beyond the court is what truly makes you elite and you have lived up to one of the most important lines in the Auburn Creed: “I believe in the human touch, which cultivates sympathy with my fellow men and mutual helpfulness and brings happiness for all.”
War Eagle!
Cody Sanders (‘14, ‘16) is a communications professional who has experience in the private sector, as well as roles on the National Security Council, the White House and the United States Senate.
Nicole Schiegg (‘99) is an expert in global health advocacy and communications and has served at the World Health Organization, as well as within The White House, U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.