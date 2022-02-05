Opinion: Crossing the political aisle to AUTLIVE cancer

On Saturday, Auburn University will welcome Texas A&M to “The Jungle” for this year’s AUTLIVE Game. Now in its seventh year, AUTLIVE is Coach Bruce Pearl’s and Auburn men’s basketball’s initiative to fight cancer through spreading awareness so that every individual knows that the best way to win the fight against cancer is on your home court through early screening and detection.

As alumni of Auburn University, we both live in Washington, D.C., and have worked in and out of government, including the White House for different administrations. While we may not always agree on policy issues, we have always set aside our respective talking points to support our beloved Auburn University and Auburn athletics. More recently, we have come together to join forces for a cause that knows no party boundaries and can be quite unforgiving: cancer.