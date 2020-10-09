Guest column: Why many will, should vote via absentee

The bottom line is that everyone becomes vulnerable when they are exposed to this highly infectious disease. Throughout the pandemic, I, along with most of my friends and family, have taken the coronavirus seriously.

We go out infrequently and when we do, we wear masks, socially distance from others and wash our hands.

If the Secretary of State John Merrill could ensure voters that CDC guidelines would be followed on Election Day, including mask wearing, perhaps then I would have voted in person.

However, since Merrill said he cannot enforce the statewide mask mandate at the polls, which includes poll workers, I know I made the prudent choice.

More than 200,000 Americans have died from this terrible disease and I don’t want to be another number on this ever growing list. I therefore encourage anyone who has qualms about voting in person to take the legal alternative.

Go ahead and obtain an absentee ballot request, fill it out, bring it to the Lee County Courthouse or the two satellite offices in Smith Station or Auburn and then fill out your ballot and hand it in there.

By the way, I would be remiss in not thanking Judge English for adding these additional sites for our convenience.