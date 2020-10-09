Guest column: Why many will, should vote via absentee

I am responding to the Sunday, Oct. 4, article about how absentee voting is breaking records in Lee County and counties across the state.
Both Probate Judge Bill English and James Majors, who manages absentee voting, said that “a lot of the volume comes from people voting early for convenience, not because they’re worried about COVID-19 exposure.”
This comment is both flippant and cynical, especially coming from paid public servants. According to them, I guess voting shouldn’t be convenient or safe.
Majors also complained that absentee voting has placed undue hardship and burden on his office workers.
I have a solution to this problem. To avoid overwhelming election workers during election season, Alabama legislators should revisit Alabama’s recalcitrant election laws and pass a bill making early voting, unexcused absentee voting and easier access to the polls the law of the land.
I for one chose to vote absentee in person because COVID-19 is alive and well and is still spreading here in Lee County and across the country. Just ask the President who has contracted the virus by acting irresponsibly.
Ask those who attended the Supreme Court Rose Garden event who contracted the virus.
Ask Herman Cain who died from the virus.
The bottom line is that everyone becomes vulnerable when they are exposed to this highly infectious disease. Throughout the pandemic, I, along with most of my friends and family, have taken the coronavirus seriously.
We go out infrequently and when we do, we wear masks, socially distance from others and wash our hands.
If the Secretary of State John Merrill could ensure voters that CDC guidelines would be followed on Election Day, including mask wearing, perhaps then I would have voted in person.
However, since Merrill said he cannot enforce the statewide mask mandate at the polls, which includes poll workers, I know I made the prudent choice.
More than 200,000 Americans have died from this terrible disease and I don’t want to be another number on this ever growing list. I therefore encourage anyone who has qualms about voting in person to take the legal alternative.
Go ahead and obtain an absentee ballot request, fill it out, bring it to the Lee County Courthouse or the two satellite offices in Smith Station or Auburn and then fill out your ballot and hand it in there.
By the way, I would be remiss in not thanking Judge English for adding these additional sites for our convenience.
To find out more go to the Secretary of State Website or vote.org.
Gina Touchton is a resident of Loachapoka.
