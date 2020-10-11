Jenny Filush-Glaze: An emotional appeal to frontline workers

I have witnessed it, that ghostlike appearance and weariness within the eyes of those who are still on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battlefield.
Every day, they head into work, proud and determined to make a difference, to save lives and go home at the end of their shift content in knowing that they did their absolute best to bring hope to families desperate to see their loved ones come home.
It's what they do
They wouldn’t have it any other way, as this is what they are trained to do, and it is a passion that lives within their hearts. And yet, they are bone tired and beyond emotionally drained.
Some of us have reached a point in our lives in which we have jumped back into our “protective bubble,” continuing our daily routines and living life as if nothing has changed.
We have developed coping mechanisms that serve to shield and protect us from the horrors of what is happening within the walls of our local hospitals. And, again, if it has not directly impacted us, if we still have yet to experience the pain that this virus is having on our families and friends, we are hard pressed to feel empathy and compassion.
Instead, I have overheard many conversations that choose to focus on “truths” and “exact numbers” of actual deaths related to the virus, and to those who have lost loved ones; it feels like a direct slap in the face.
Why are we arguing about semantics? Is it really that important to bicker about these things if we can all agree that losing just one life to this virus is one life too many?
Out of sight
I’m heartened to see that they are many who still show up to support our physicians, nurses, techs and all the staff that work behind the scenes to make things as safe as possible for us all. But, if we are honest, there has been a drastic drop off.
People are not as visible, and sometimes I have heard admissions of things like “out of sight out of mind” or “I just can’t watch it anymore.” What does this mean for those who don’t have an opportunity to step away and take a break?
Now more than ever we need to be reaching out to those who are placing themselves in the direct line of fire. We need to gently encourage them to find additional ways to take care of themselves and offer solutions to assist them.
“I’m fine” is the easy answer to questions of how they are doing, but as family and friends, we should take things one step further and let them know that “it’s OK to not be fine;” that “no one is immune” from the heartbreak and sadness that they experience on a daily basis.
And then, we can be present for conversations, or let them know that it’s OK to reach out to someone who will listen and validate feelings.
Emotional burnout has always been an issue in the health field, so let’s do our part and be vigilant and offer assistance when it might be needed.
Chances are that those who are battling COVID-19 and making valiant efforts to save their patients are not always fine and that giving them permission to talk about it might be the best gift you can give them.
Offering up prayers
This last week has been extremely impactful as we see ways in which this virus has attacked our leadership, demonstrating that no one is off limits. Let’s do our best to not live in fear, but instead live in ways that will serve to protect those around us and offer up prayers to the many that continue to selflessly place themselves directly in harm’s way.
From this writer to you, a heartfelt thanks to all of those who continue to serve.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net. She writes a weekly column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
