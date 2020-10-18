Jenny Filush-Glaze: The 'line in the sand' aftershock

Back in March, one of the biggest stories that people focused on locally was the acknowledgement that the virus had arrived here.
Suddenly, everything we were seeing on the news had manifested on the plains, and shock and fear reverberated around the community.
The world changed
Shortly afterward, “sheltering at home” was mandated and families and friends found themselves separated, struggling to understand the scope of this unseen attacker.
At the time, the majority of us were hard pressed to identify anyone we knew that was going through what it meant to have COVID-19, but fast forward to October and it feels like almost everyone now knows someone or have experienced it firsthand.
Then, an interesting phenomenon started happening as political beliefs began to take center stage, creating differing opinions and essentially “lines drawn in the sand.” Rarely did you find anyone who found themselves in the middle as clear demarcations of where someone stood took place in conversations daily or were plastered on social media.
The virus, deadly by itself, appeared to be gathering ammunition by the second, ammunition that was then used to attack even further beneath the surface of falling ill as it wove itself into our hearts and minds, creating division and toxic feelings.
Unfortunately, I have had a front row ticket to the show as individuals and families have entered into counseling uncertain as to how they had found themselves feeling this layer of grief and loss.
To most, it was like an intruder in the night that showed up out of nowhere, and yet, in examining it further, they can see how long this “silent worm” has been infesting their bodies, and in that token, the toll it has taken upon their souls.
Tough questions
Maybe that sounds a bit dramatic to you, but I can attest to the vitriol and negative energy that is seeping out of the pores of loved ones who do not understand how far they have drifted apart from one another. Confrontation often leads to further distancing, and on the flip side, avoidance only serves to allow a platform for these feelings to fester.
This begs the question, “What are we fighting for? Are we so focused on being right and proving others to be wrong that we have forgotten what it means to love one another?”
It feels like we have entered a battle that truly cares nothing about who is going to emerge victorious; instead it has bored itself into our lives ready and willing to consume us all by turning ourselves against one another.
Like I say so often in therapy, “Don’t Allow It;” We have to find a way to come together and share our disbelief at what is becoming of our relationships. And then, we have to “dig deep” and attempt to reach one another in ways that are supportive, not dismissive, and then recognize that we are stronger together versus being divided.
My heart breaks daily in listening to fractured families and individuals who are consumed by this battle, a battle they didn’t even know they were invited to until the mortar started falling all around them.
What’s it going to take to erase that line in the sand and reach across and embrace one another?
Unity and love
Can we find unification once more in being a country that is founded on embracing difference instead of judgment?
I have to believe that the answer is “yes,” just as I believe strongly that we are capable of erasing the odds of destroying one another on the battlefield by showing that we can come together in unity and love.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. She is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
