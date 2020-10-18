Jenny Filush-Glaze: The 'line in the sand' aftershock

Unfortunately, I have had a front row ticket to the show as individuals and families have entered into counseling uncertain as to how they had found themselves feeling this layer of grief and loss.

To most, it was like an intruder in the night that showed up out of nowhere, and yet, in examining it further, they can see how long this “silent worm” has been infesting their bodies, and in that token, the toll it has taken upon their souls.

Tough questions

Maybe that sounds a bit dramatic to you, but I can attest to the vitriol and negative energy that is seeping out of the pores of loved ones who do not understand how far they have drifted apart from one another. Confrontation often leads to further distancing, and on the flip side, avoidance only serves to allow a platform for these feelings to fester.

This begs the question, “What are we fighting for? Are we so focused on being right and proving others to be wrong that we have forgotten what it means to love one another?”

It feels like we have entered a battle that truly cares nothing about who is going to emerge victorious; instead it has bored itself into our lives ready and willing to consume us all by turning ourselves against one another.