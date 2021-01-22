Jody Fuller: Auburn-Alabama. Democrats-Republicans. You can love one but you don't have to hate the other

This is America. If you want to put sugar in your grits, then, by golly, go ahead and put sugar in your grits. That’s your right. I may be taken aback and may even laugh at you for a second, but I’ll still sit down and eat with you any day. This is assuming you like grits. I don’t care whether you do or not, but you should at least try them. You may be surprised.

I love America. I can go out most nights to feed the horses. It’s something I enjoy doing, most of the time anyway. They wait for me next to their buckets while I lock up the chickens. The duck will quack a time or two while I do so. She’s just letting me know that she’s turned in for the evening, too. I have to secure the coop. There are too many critters out here that like to dine on chicken and duck. The horses can take care of themselves. We have to take care of the more vulnerable.

I love my country. Between the Regular Army, the Alabama National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserves, I was honored to wear the uniform for more than two decades. I feel honored to have been able to serve the American people. I was honored to serve this great nation alongside men and women from every imaginable background there is. You name it; they were there. I love my country.