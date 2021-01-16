KENDRICK-HOLMES: So you think we should stop running stories from the Associated Press?

When I started at the Opelika-Auburn News last month and figured out how to use the voice mail on my office phone, I noticed that I had four messages. I listened, and all of them said the same thing:
Get rid of the Associated Press.
On Wednesday, I invited readers of our print newspaper, which by the way represent a minority of our overall audience, to let me know how we can serve them better. Since then, I’ve gotten some great feedback, most of it suggesting ways we can better cover the local community.
A handful of people also rang a familiar bell: Ditch the Associated Press, or at least start using stories from other outlets, including the New York Post.
I’m about to tell you something that you’re either going to love or hate, and then I’m going to explain my reasoning, and you’re either going to think it’s spot-on or the dumbest thing you’ve ever heard:
We’re not ditching the Associated Press.
A news cooperative
You probably already know this, but the Associated Press is a cooperative made up of news outlets of all sizes from all over the country. The Opelika-Auburn News is a member of the Associated Press.
While most people know that we get wire news from the AP, they may not know that the AP gets news from us. The AP has bureaus in Birmingham and Montgomery, and when news breaks in Lee and surrounding counties that’s of interest to people outside our area, the AP shares it with other newspapers, digital media outlets and TV stations around the state, nation and even world.
Every now and then, our stories might give the AP an idea for another story, and they’ll send a reporter here to cover it. For example, since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been covering East Alabama Medical Center and its brave health care workers as they battle COVID-19. In December, the AP’s Jay Reeves along with Julie Bennett, a local professional photographer, went to EAMC and created a beautiful story called “Christmas in the ICU.” We proudly printed it in our paper and posted it on our website.
Yes, the Associated Press has its headquarters in New York, a bureau of journalists covering national politics in Washington, D.C., and an army of reporters, editors and photographers around the world.
And yes, we get most of our state, national and world news from the AP. One reason we do this is because we want to focus the efforts of our staff here in Opelika-Auburn on covering local news, which is why people subscribe to us.
The vast majority of our audience is online, and the majority of those people are clicking on a link they see in social media. And by a long shot, they come to us for local news.
Wednesday, Jan. 6, is a prime example of this. You know what happened on that day. But did you know that’s also the date of our smallest online audience here at the O-A News in the past two weeks? No kidding. That’s because the violent protests in Washington were national news, and national news so gripping that people really didn’t want to read – or especially, watch – anything else, and they were better served by getting it somewhere else.
Sure, we offer national news on our website, and we’ll put a national or global breaking news story at the top of our home page if it’s big enough, but we realize that people subscribe to our website for local news. If they want national news, especially national news from the perspective of their personal worldview, they have many other, better options.
We do put national and world news stories on the front page and inside our print newspaper for the simple reason that most print readers don’t have a national newspaper there on the kitchen table next to their cup of coffee.
But remember that we’re still a local newspaper and that, if you’re a print reader, that’s why you chose us. On most days, we’re going to print about half a dozen stories from around the nation and world, and there’s a lot more news happening than that.
We get these national and world stories from the Associated Press, and we do this because they’re easily available, we’re already paying for them, and most importantly, we trust the AP.
We trust them – and as the new editor here, I trust them – to report the news and to get the facts straight.
About fake news
Let me also say this: I don’t believe the AP is fake news, or produces fake news.
Before Donald Trump ran for president, fake news referred to news that had no basis in fact but was presented as factually accurate. For example, a story that reports that Sylvester Stallone has died when he is still alive is fake news.
But during his campaign and especially during his time in office, President Trump established a brilliant political tactic that we’re going to be living with forever: when a legitimate news outlet printed something about him that he didn’t like, even if it was true, he called it fake news, and he called them fake news.
For centuries, politicians from rural counties to the White House have been calling newspapers liars for saying something about them that was true that they didn’t want others to know, without a whole lot of damage done to either the politician or the Fourth Estate.
That changed with social media and the most social-media savvy president in our history.
Throughout his presidency, often very early in the morning or very late at night, Trump has gone to Twitter to tell us exactly what he’s thinking about everything.
When a sitting president says something, it’s going to get attention and it’s going to be fact-checked. Can you imagine if Richard Nixon had been unchecked on Twitter? Or Bill Clinton?
When Trump and his followers say he’s been criticized by the media more than any other president, they’re not joking. Maybe other presidents have thought the same things that Trump has, but he’s the one who opened his mouth – or his Twitter account – and removed all doubt.
If another president had suggested bringing light inside the body to fight coronavirus or told his followers to fight right before they launched a violent protest at the capitol, I’m pretty confident the media would have reported it.
So I don’t think the AP is making up facts or spreading lies about President Trump.
I do think, though, that no journalist is ever without bias and that sometimes this bias reveals itself. For each of us, our viewpoint is limited by our experience, knowledge and personal preferences.
Depending on your own views, you may notice when a reporter chooses to use the word “anti-abortion” or “pro-choice” instead of “pro-life,” or “right-wing” instead of “conservative.”
Some readers wonder why people looting stores this summer were sometimes referred to by the media as protesters, while the people who charged the capitol last week were called rioters.
Whether you lean right or left or vote Democrat or Republican, I want you to be able to read anything we publish – with the exception of the opinion page – and not feel like there’s an agenda, and I appreciate you telling me when you do feel this way.
Confusing times
As for our readers, I understand why some people think Trump is reckless and untruthful and a threat to democracy.
I also understand why other people appreciate Trump for being the most pro-life president we’ve ever had and for making appointments of Supreme Court Justices and federal judges that will shape our legal system for years to come.
I understand why a born-again Christian could vote for Donald Trump, and I understand why a born-again Christian could vote for Joe Biden.
The problem right now is that we can’t listen to each other and understand how somebody can believe something other than what we believe. We can’t understand that we win when we all work together, not when our side wins and everybody else loses.
Right now, that’s easy to say for anyone who voted for Biden. In 2016, it should have been easy to say for anyone who voted for Trump.
It wasn’t, and it’s not. We’re divided.
Here at the Opelika-Auburn News, we’re focusing our efforts on bringing you great local content and trying to help make our community a better place to live and work. We’ll continue using the Associated Press for our wire news, including state, national and world, because we believe that they consistently offer the best journalism available for a mainstream audience.
If AP content is not your cup of tea, we hope you’ll subscribe to us for local news and that you can find a website or other news outlet that meets your requirements for national and political news.