KENDRICK-HOLMES: So you think we should stop running stories from the Associated Press?

When I started at the Opelika-Auburn News last month and figured out how to use the voice mail on my office phone, I noticed that I had four messages. I listened, and all of them said the same thing:

Get rid of the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, I invited readers of our print newspaper, which by the way represent a minority of our overall audience, to let me know how we can serve them better. Since then, I’ve gotten some great feedback, most of it suggesting ways we can better cover the local community.

A handful of people also rang a familiar bell: Ditch the Associated Press, or at least start using stories from other outlets, including the New York Post.

I’m about to tell you something that you’re either going to love or hate, and then I’m going to explain my reasoning, and you’re either going to think it’s spot-on or the dumbest thing you’ve ever heard:

We’re not ditching the Associated Press.

A news cooperative

You probably already know this, but the Associated Press is a cooperative made up of news outlets of all sizes from all over the country. The Opelika-Auburn News is a member of the Associated Press.