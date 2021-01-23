KENDRICK-HOLMES: We were divided this week, and it was kind of refreshing

Our community was divided this week.

Just look at our most-read stories since Monday and the firestorm of Facebook comments they sparked.

You probably think I’m talking about things like inauguration and impeachment, but those weren’t our most popular stories. The things that divided us this week in the Opelika-Auburn area were football, a brunch menu and vultures.

Really.

As if we didn’t already know what was most important around here, reporter Jordan Hill got it all going with a story entitled, “Breaking down Auburn’s needs two weeks from National Signing Day.”

No one seemed to disagree with Hill’s assessment that Auburn needs to recruit running backs and offensive linemen. In fact, his analysis got a hearty “Yes! War Eagle!” out of one reader. But just the mention of signing day seemed to stir doubts about Auburn’s prospects for success.

“Auburn is the next Vanderbilt,” one reader opined. “I don’t see us winning over 2 games next year.”

“Two games?” someone shot back. “Really? Back away from the ledge, dude. We can win eight games next year easily.”