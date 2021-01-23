KENDRICK-HOLMES: We were divided this week, and it was kind of refreshing

Our community was divided this week.
Just look at our most-read stories since Monday and the firestorm of Facebook comments they sparked.
You probably think I’m talking about things like inauguration and impeachment, but those weren’t our most popular stories. The things that divided us this week in the Opelika-Auburn area were football, a brunch menu and vultures.
Really.
As if we didn’t already know what was most important around here, reporter Jordan Hill got it all going with a story entitled, “Breaking down Auburn’s needs two weeks from National Signing Day.”
No one seemed to disagree with Hill’s assessment that Auburn needs to recruit running backs and offensive linemen. In fact, his analysis got a hearty “Yes! War Eagle!” out of one reader. But just the mention of signing day seemed to stir doubts about Auburn’s prospects for success.
“Auburn is the next Vanderbilt,” one reader opined. “I don’t see us winning over 2 games next year.”
“Two games?” someone shot back. “Really? Back away from the ledge, dude. We can win eight games next year easily.”
Of course, the recently fired Gus Malzahn averaged more than eight wins a season during his tenure. But most people seem hopeful about new head coach Bryan Harsin, and one woman even addressed him directly with the genuine warmth of an Auburn person: “Sir, welcome to Auburn. I just know good things are going to come from you being the new coach.”
Then another one of our reporters, Alex Hosey, jumped into the fray. What started as a routine story about a chain restaurant called Brick & Spoon coming to Opelika led to a debate about whether a fried oyster should indeed be place atop a devilled egg.
Just the thought of this concoction inspired readers to post GIFs ranging from people leaping into the air screaming “Yes!” to babies rejecting food and Stanley Hudson from “The Office” looking disgruntled (did he look any other way?). However, the reaction to news that the restaurant also features a build-you-own Bloody Mary bar was met with unified approval and this comment: “So is this not a family restaurant? Asking for Cracker Barrel.”
On inauguration day, another controversy reared its head, and it had nothing to do with national politics. (The top inauguration story on our website, by the way, was about Garth Brooks singing “Amazing Grace.”) No, the big issue was about vultures in Opelika running amok – or at least perching and looking menacing in public places.
Hosey was on it.
On Tuesday night, the Opelika Council discussed revising an ordinance to allow firearms to be discharged inside city limits in order to kill turkey vultures and other “nuisance animals.”
City Attorney Guy Gunter asserted that “the large flock of vultures” – apparently, the correct technical term is actually a committee of vultures – “in close proximity to Opelika Middle School creates a safety hazard and public nuisance.” He listed other potential vulture problems, including noise, frightened children, building damage, and droppings that can spread disease.
Gunter did point out that the revised ordinance, if approved, would “not provide carte blanche authority for people to shoot and kill vultures.”
And according to a memo from Gunter, the United States Department of Agriculture recommended shooting a few vultures and hanging their corpses upside down to scare away the rest of the vultures.
News of the meeting spread fast, and a surprising number of vulture lovers emerged.
Tracy Witte of Opelika told Hosey, “I think vultures are cool and an important part of the ecosystem so I was upset at the idea of them being hurt.”
On Facebook, someone imagined an Opelika without vultures: “Have fun with all the nuisance roadkill and corpses of animals littering the streets.”
Another person wondered what would happen when someone considers a neighbor a nuisance.
Somebody you would expect to love vultures, Specialist Bryant Tarr at the Southeastern Raptor Center, wondered if the thing about hanging dead vultures upside down wasn’t folklore and whether vultures might instead be attracted to the smell.
“It’s really just a matter of aesthetics,” he said. “Maybe people don’t like the look of a whole bunch of vultures hanging around – I do.” He described vultures as “clever” birds that enjoy playing with toys and solving puzzles.
Several volunteers at the raptor center piped in. One person said she “couldn’t believe how sweet the vultures were,” and that the news from city council made her “sad, then mad.”
Another volunteer compared vultures to “little puppy dogs.”
So this week we argued about football, food and fowl.
And it was no big deal. Nobody threatened to move to Canada, or jabbed their finger in somebody’s face, or questioned whether somebody was a Christian. We just disagreed about stuff.
Isn’t that refreshing?