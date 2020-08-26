Letter -- Keep calm; we've had bad viruses before

I would like to inject some sanity into the conversation on this virus.
For those who remember spring of 1989 we had an outbreak of measles on Auburn campus.
It was after spring break and was discovered before A-Day weekend. We had teams leaving campus and to refresh your memory, basketball tournaments for the Sweet 16 had no crowds, only players, refs and some TV coverage.
I believe we only had 40 confirmed cases, no deaths, and a few hospitalized.
Measles were on a large number of college campuses.The health department worked with the staff of the student health center. Immunizations were given to teams leaving campus, incoming vendors for A-Day, and community members.
Our Center for Disease Control, public health officials, hospital and physicians are ready and capable to care for our nation and community.
If everyone will have calm minds and do the basic precautions like wash your hands with soap and water, cover your cough when coughing, get enough sleep, eat nourishing foods, and if you start having symptoms and elevated temperature see your doctor.
Viruses are all around us. Just be calm care for yourself and your family.
This will pass.
Evelyn Mickle
Opelika
