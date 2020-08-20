Letter -- Opelika councilwoman endorses Jamie Lowe for Ward 1

As the longest serving councilor for 25 years, I’ve seen many improvements in Opelika and Ward 1. Opelika has grown into a metropolitan city which affords amenities of a large city.
The city of Opelika and Ward 1 have many challenges to face in the next four years. Therefore, it is very important to elect the candidate that knows the mayor-council form of government. A good councilperson is one who wants to serve, listens to citizens, and has integrity. I’ve listened to all the candidates and Mr. Jamie Lowe fits these qualities.
Lowe’s ability to serve started early. Throughout high school, he has shown leadership skills in many capacities-serving as class president and president of service clubs Anchor/Key. He spends hours helping people as a professional tutor in every subject. Lowe is a founding member of Lee County Spirit of Democracy, and on the steering council, he helped to organize media campaigns, did press interviews, and town halls. He’s passionate about government.
His drive has prepared him for the role and responsibilities of a city councilor. He has consistently attended the Opelika City Council meetings since the age of 14. Lowe is the youngest divorce mediator in the state and works with the Lee County Family Court. All experiences afford him an opportunity to listen and understand needs of people and passionately work for them.
Jamie Lowe is a member of the board of directors for Lee County Young Leaders.
This election is about how to continue the progress in Ward 1. Jamie Lowe has the personality to work with all people from all walks of life and has shown the commitment we need. I hope everyone will vote on Aug. 25 and vote for Jamie Lowe, City Council Ward 1.
Patsy Jones
Opelika
