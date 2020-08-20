 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter -- The Doug Jones record speaks for itself
0 comments

Letter -- The Doug Jones record speaks for itself

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In a recent letter to the editor, "We need a true senator, not another rubber stamp," the writer extolled the virtues of Sen. Doug Jones and encouraged support for him.

What wasn't mentioned was his voting record.

Sen. Jones voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, funding for the border wall, and the president's tariffs.

Above all, he voted to impeach the president.

Tommy Tuberville would have voted the exact opposite.

What we simply have to ask ourselves concerning the upcoming election: Do we want someone who supports Democrat or Republican policies?

Paul J. Swenson

Auburn

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert