Letter -- The Doug Jones record speaks for itself

In a recent letter to the editor, "We need a true senator, not another rubber stamp," the writer extolled the virtues of Sen. Doug Jones and encouraged support for him.
What wasn't mentioned was his voting record.
Sen. Jones voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, funding for the border wall, and the president's tariffs.
Above all, he voted to impeach the president.
Tommy Tuberville would have voted the exact opposite.
What we simply have to ask ourselves concerning the upcoming election: Do we want someone who supports Democrat or Republican policies?
Paul J. Swenson
Auburn
