Letter -- We're all to blame; it's time we take it to God

On Sept. 11, 2001, America experienced its 21st Century “Day of Infamy.”
The death toll that day exceeded that of Pearl Harbor.
For a brief time, we were not African Americans, Irish Americans, Italian Americans, Alabamians, New Yorkers, Floridians, etc., but simply Americans reaching out and helping our fellow Americans in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., who had been directly impacted by the events of that day.
Our politicians were no longer Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, etc. They too were simply Americans, standing on the Capitol steps, holding hands, praying and singing hymns.
Some of those same politicians are still senators and representatives today. Though we had been severely wounded, there seemed to be an instant resolve that we would get through this tragedy together.
Today, we are under attack by a non-human invader, COVID 19, which has caused more deaths and devastation than either of the two aforementioned events.
We have seen that same 911 resolve in a large segment of our medical community in its response to the COVID crisis. Now we are also dealing with rampant crime in our large cities and the curtailment of many of our freedoms.
However, unlike the medical community, the majority of us seem more interested in assigning blame for all of these problems. We don’t seem to be able to agree on anything.
Who is to blame for all of these problems? Look in a mirror. Yes, we are all to blame.
What do we do now?
Maybe, just maybe, it is time for all of us to just become Americans again and kneel, yes kneel, not in protest or disagreement with our political opposites, but in humility before God, repenting, and beseeching HIM to save our nation.
David R. Autry
Auburn
