Letter: Cal Thomas misfired with Falwell column

Cal Thomas’s foray into politics proved a disappointing, disillusioning, disaster. Thus he’s ill equipped to analyze the factors that led to Jerry Falwell Jr.’s downfall.
Thomas considers it imperative that Liberty University jettison Falwell’s enablers, apologists and sycophants.
Therefore, Liberty must replace what paganized Christianity, a A.W. Tozer term, and establish authentic Christian bona fides. Thomas urges Liberty to stop inviting politicians to speak at commencement and convocation.
Conservative Christian power brokers ceded Jerry Falwell Jr. prominence, based on his father’s cachet. Falwell was ousted from leadership for sexual transgressions. However, he didn’t cover his wife. Instead, he outed her. That’s telltale.
Falwell disdained Christ’s meekness. Instead, he aped President Donald Trump’s belligerence, bellicosity and boorishness.
Grant Wacker, an evangelical and Billy Graham’s biographer, noted that Graham, a magnificent evangelist, refused to take a stand on pressing issues.
Furthermore, Graham proved susceptible to glamour and power, especially the rich and the famous.
Conservative evangelicals emulate Daniel: He refused to defile himself by gorging on the king’s food and drink. Elijah lambasted King Herod, a man, Scripture declared, who sold himself to do evil. John the Baptist’s fidelity to God serves as a model. John rebuked Herod the Tetrarch, for committing adulterous incest. What a man.
Charles Colson, President Richard Nixon’s henchman, told historian Kevin Kruse that the White House used prayer breakfasts and church services to advance political ends. Period.
Of all the special interest groups Colson encountered, he considered Christians the most pliable. Shameful.
Jesus said, “No wonder you can’t believe! For you gladly honor each other, but you don’t care about the honor that comes from the one who alone is God.” John 5:44 NLT.
Liberty defied Christ’s words. Now they’re a proverb: Ichabod, the glory’s departed.
Marc D. Greenwood
Camp Hill
