Letter: Consider, will your vote bring glory to God?

As Americans, we are in the midst of tremendously trying times including the pandemic, economy, social unrest, weather and climate changes, and on and on.

Critical to all the issues we face is the upcoming election. As Pastor Jeff Meyers recently pointed out, many people (Christians included) vote with their own agendas (and sometimes own secret agendas) in mind rather than considering God’s agenda.

We get comfortable among people who share our agendas and forget we need to pray to determine God’s agenda. Sometimes God’s agenda doesn’t feel as good as our own, but the end result is far better for us.

As Proverbs 3:5-6 says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”

We can clearly see corruption, waste, personal interest, and pure evil in our beloved country which need to be better monitored, managed and eliminated and we need to seek God’s guidance in doing so.

I want to challenge all Christians in particular to evaluate each candidate from the top of the ballot to the bottom and to honestly compare them to how Jesus taught us.