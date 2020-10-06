Letter: Freedom of speech is threatened by tech companies

I believe that free speech is an essential right of any free society.

In a society that values and protects free speech, and allows free and open discussions, truth will eventually prevail. It is when one group tries to suppress and censor opposing viewpoints that truth becomes endangered.

That is what I believe is happening now in America. It started out seemingly innocent enough by trying to eliminate “hate speech.”

If anyone dared to object and raise the issue of free speech, they were vilified and called a “hater” and a “racist.”

Once limits on free speech became acceptable, it was a small step to include “offensive” speech, which greatly expanded unacceptable speech. It seems that many people are “offended” by any viewpoint that is different from their own.

And now, social media companies such as Twitter, Face Book, U-Tube, etc., are deleting or discrediting any viewpoints (mostly political) that they do not agree with.

What right do tech companies have to dictate which opinions private individuals can share with others? It’s called SOCIAL media for a reason.