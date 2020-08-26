Letter: If Tuscaloosa can take action, why can't we do so in Auburn?

I’m hopeful that by now you’ve all read the news that the Honorable Mayor Walt Maddox is taking the leadership role of protecting the health, safety and welfare of its citizens.
So, I’ve been on campus several times last and, and,again, today dropping off and picking up my department head spouse.
I see 95 +/- percent of the students wearing masks. Students are required to wear masks upon entering the campus. That’s the good news.
I think the general consensus of those aware of their surroundings think that Auburn University is doing everything reasonably possible to protect faculty and students.
And then, there’s the off campus scenario. The bars are full, and the private parties rock-in-rolling.
Really.
Just imagine. The University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa keep trucking on with campus open, retailers selling merchandise, and the city collecting sales taxes. And what happens to Auburn in the near term: The bars stay open and the university shuts down.
It begs the question: Who’s taking the long view and who’s taking the short view?
In Mayor Maddox’s words: “As mayor, my first responsibility is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of this community and of every person that is living here, studying here or working here.”
Now, I know that the city of Tuscaloosa has a different form of government. I think the words “Mayor” and “City Manager” are interchangeable.
Bruno Ulrich
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!