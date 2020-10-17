Letter: I'll vote for the guy who has proven himself

To quote columnist Susan Anderson, “How can I be silent?”

She concluded by writing, “I’ll take my chances with the new guy who promises dignity.”

This new guy that has fed at the government trough for 47 years. I take the opposing view. It’s time to vote and I’ll vote for the man and party that have demonstrated they will fight for the survival of our country.

That’s why I’ll vote a straight Republican ticket and the true new guy. They support those positions that are representative of the type of country I want to live in.

Things like: Respect for our country, our flag, our National Anthem and the thought:

“I live in a practical world and I should count only on what I earn;”

A Supreme Court that interprets the constitution instead of legislating from the bench;

Sanctity of life from conception to birth and beyond;

Freedom to meet and worship and recognizing our country was founded on basic biblical principles;

Protecting the Electoral College as a means of maintaining true representation of all the states of the American populace;