Letter: Let the Supreme Court justices do their job

In response to the letter in Wednesday's edition of Opelika-Auburn News, the writer has not been listening to the hearings, nor does he convey the truth of how the Supreme Court works.

Numerous times in the hearings it has been made clear how the highest court works to simply deal with individual cases and laws and statutes with which the litigation at hand deals.

Instead, the writer presents the same fear-spreading as a certain party. Neither the ACA nor Roe vs. Wade will be overturned in a broad sweep. It simply is not done that way.

Individual cases which have made their way through the court system go through the selection process for the Supreme Court.

Neither are the justices to take partisan sides in any attempt to legislate from the bench. Justices are to interpret laws as the Constitution guides. Legislators are to legislate from their electable offices.

The better and wiser jobs they do, the fewer issues their will be with their laws. Those who make our country's laws can be ousted if citizens don't like what they do.