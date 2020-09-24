Letter: Letter-writer was correct: Tuberville is a rubber stamp

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Read the letter opinion from Aug. 20 -- another Trump pundit of course.

Doug Jones's record does speak for itself, sure he voted against Brett Kavanaugh. He and many others did not think it was a good choice.

What was wrong with that?

Jones voted against the "Wall" funding that Mexico was supposed to pay for, and many people agreed with Doug Jones on this matter too.

Besides, they realized that there were other ways to monitor immigration without building Trump's great big beautiful wall that would not do what Trump proposed it to do, so what was wrong with that?

And finally impeachment: Doug agreed as did many others, that Trump committed the offenses that the impeachment process had shown, but your Republicans who showed no backbone, were so spineless, gave Trump a pass and got him off scott free.

So my feelings exactly, Tuberville will certainly be a Republican rubber-stamp for Trump, whether or not the policies are good or bad for Alabama and the country.

Doug Jones has already set an agenda that will benefit the citizens of Alabama going into the future.

Tuberville? what is his agenda for the future of our state and the country?