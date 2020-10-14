Letter: Much remains at stake with Supreme Court nominee

Placing a nominee on the Supreme Court of the United States will not create a culture of life and civility, or a culture of death, violence and chaos. We have these existing in today’s culture with or without this nominee.

Therefore this is not at stake. What is at Stake? Millions of insured with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act will lose coverage if the conservative nominee votes to eliminate ACA.

What’s at Stake? Women will lose their right to choose. A majority vote to reverse Roe v Wade will eliminate a constitutional right given in 1973 to have an abortion. Coverage and health benefits will stop at a critical time in America. Especially during COVID-19, when health services are greatly needed.

Not to mention there is no other replacement for over 20 million people with pre-existing conditions.

Planned Parenthood provides more than abortion services. A variety of services include STD tests, breast cancer tests, infertility services, and other educational health services.

A woman’s Right to Choose in my opinion did not unravel the social and cultural fabric of our nation. A devalue of life started much earlier than the legalization of abortion in 1973.